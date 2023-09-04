Moreno Evelyn V Buys 1,635 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.3% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB traded up $2.48 on Monday, hitting $328.53. The stock had a trading volume of 413,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,662. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.10. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $204.05 and a 52-week high of $340.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.17.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

