Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,027 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 105,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,870,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,208. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

