Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 1,458 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,748 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 125.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $278,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $3.24 on Monday, hitting $168.46. The company had a trading volume of 996,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,017. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.82 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

