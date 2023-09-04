Permian Resources (PR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Permian Resources (NASDAQ: PR):

8/29/2023 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2023 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/22/2023 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2023 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – Permian Resources was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

7/24/2023 – Permian Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $19.00 to $16.00.

7/14/2023 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2023 – Permian Resources is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,627,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,210,995. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 4.47. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $3,706,562.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,805.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Permian Resources by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 130.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

