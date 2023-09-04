Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,713,000 after purchasing an additional 218,684 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,605,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,990,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $118.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average of $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

