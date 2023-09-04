Financial Avengers Inc. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $563.21. 2,234,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $569.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $516.01 and its 200-day moving average is $428.71.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.26.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

