Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Moreno Evelyn V’s 5th Largest Position

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.9% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,989,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,671,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,473,922. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $138.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $240,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.