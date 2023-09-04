Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 187 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.3 %

VRSK stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.84. The stock had a trading volume of 772,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,957. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.60. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.94 and a 52-week high of $243.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,555 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

