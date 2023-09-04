MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of MKS Instruments worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $346,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $6,221,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 60,947 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.81. The stock had a trading volume of 252,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,585. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.36%.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,580.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,557 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

