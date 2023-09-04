Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.3% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $12,055,230,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,856,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,622,594. The stock has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5,469.77, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,116 shares of company stock valued at $35,952,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.