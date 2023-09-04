Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.3% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $12,055,230,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,856,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,622,594. The stock has a market cap of $176.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5,469.77, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,116 shares of company stock valued at $35,952,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.
View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.