American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Financial Avengers Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,918 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 5.4% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 562,643 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $92,808,000 after purchasing an additional 169,289 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 1.0 %

AXP traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,057. The company has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.