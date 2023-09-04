Independent Franchise Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,054,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,049 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 4.7% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 0.90% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $527,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 179,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $11,472,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,539. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,990,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

