Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 844 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in NIKE were worth $25,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.68.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.36. 6,359,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,900,117. The stock has a market cap of $156.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

