TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,637,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 156,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,117,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 35.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $820.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $920.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total transaction of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,602 shares of company stock valued at $51,247,446 over the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG traded up $7.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $911.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,987. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $940.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $882.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $806.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

