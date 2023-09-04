Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 2.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $13.07 on Monday, reaching $245.01. The company had a trading volume of 132,541,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,811,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.71 and its 200-day moving average is $216.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,229 shares of company stock worth $17,090,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

