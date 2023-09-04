Girard Partners LTD. Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus raised their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $3,171,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,740,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,501,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,010,519 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock traded up $2.13 on Monday, reaching $197.36. 2,055,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,290. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $198.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

