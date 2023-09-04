Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $1,210,000. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 120.3% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $1,016,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

AXP stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,057. The stock has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

