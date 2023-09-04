Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,523,923 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,126,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.23% of Devon Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,339,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

