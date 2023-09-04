Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 192 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

ITOT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.71. 760,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,997. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.56. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $101.66. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

