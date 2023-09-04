Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Mastercard worth $480,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,431 shares of company stock worth $160,930,754. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MA traded up $2.93 on Monday, hitting $415.57. 1,841,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $396.74 and a 200 day moving average of $377.93. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $417.78. The company has a market capitalization of $391.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

