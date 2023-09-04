Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 45,605 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Walmart worth $243,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7,546.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 179.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $254,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,948 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,184,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,328. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $162.99. The company has a market cap of $435.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,563,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,580,357 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.35.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

