Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,483,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,938 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Pfizer worth $386,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PFE traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,522,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,140,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

