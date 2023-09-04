iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,120,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497,388 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $510,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $96.04. 8,132,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,304,925. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.06.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

