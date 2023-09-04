Clear Street LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in CONX were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CONX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CONX by 80.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CONX by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 23,235 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CONX by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 159,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 112,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

CONX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790. CONX Corp. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

