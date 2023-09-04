Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $53.17 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 525,060 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 59,546 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.0% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $53,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ABT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.85. 2,641,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $178.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

