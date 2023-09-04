Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,930 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.6% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $42,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $28.98. 35,228,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,679,762. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

