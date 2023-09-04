First Washington CORP Purchases 1,538 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Washington CORP increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.7% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
COST stock traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $544.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $241.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $547.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.77.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
