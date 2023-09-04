Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.35% of W.W. Grainger worth $465,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $710.78. 263,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,377. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $741.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $701.05. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $483.19 and a 52-week high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

