Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.90.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.73. 2,808,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,036,089. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.90 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

