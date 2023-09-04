Girard Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after buying an additional 408,101 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,585,000 after buying an additional 391,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,870,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,861,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.43.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.35 and its 200 day moving average is $174.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

