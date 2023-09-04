D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,521,000 after acquiring an additional 64,599 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.18. 1,844,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,765. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.19. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.11%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,704.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

