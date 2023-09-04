Girard Partners LTD. Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 0.9% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.82. 1,575,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,987. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

