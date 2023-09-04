Girard Partners LTD. Raises Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 781.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,569,000 after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $259.48. 667,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.75. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

