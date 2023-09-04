Fortress Wealth Group LLC Invests $204,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.83. 435,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.20. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 36.71%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

