Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,864 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,722 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after acquiring an additional 454,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,934,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,109. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

