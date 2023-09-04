Fortress Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 115.8% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 215.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.03. 1,653,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,527.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.