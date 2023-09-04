Girard Partners LTD. Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,983 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.2% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $296.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,842,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,721,676. The firm has a market cap of $762.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,283 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,872 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. China Renaissance raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.