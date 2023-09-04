1,358 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Bought by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $380,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $804,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,154.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 481,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,182,000 after acquiring an additional 460,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,090 shares of company stock worth $39,767,452. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $242.72. 2,126,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,745. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 192.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.69 and a 200 day moving average of $213.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

