Fortress Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.59. 1,591,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,592. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

