Fortress Wealth Group LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 116,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,760,000. Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 84,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 185,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,792,000.

Shares of BATS:JCPB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.63. 76,141 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

