Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $4.53 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 480.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,819 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 3.3% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fortress Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.52. 617,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

