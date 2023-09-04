Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $4.75 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $172.58. 977,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,179. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.34 and its 200 day moving average is $156.01. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $102.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

