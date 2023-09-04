LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.78. The stock had a trading volume of 559,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,829. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

