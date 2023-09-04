Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $16.16 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $16,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,257,000 after acquiring an additional 46,160 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.3% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI traded up $14.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $491.17. The company had a trading volume of 645,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.23 and a 1-year high of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.86 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

