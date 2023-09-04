iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Group LLC

Fortress Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,924 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,163,000 after purchasing an additional 572,632 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.59 on Monday, hitting $266.89. 981,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,536. The firm has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.48. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

