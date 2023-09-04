Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,020 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IJR traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.81. 2,877,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,656. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

