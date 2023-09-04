Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 53,666 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,666 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.82. 6,255,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,145,478. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

