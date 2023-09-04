Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $39,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,111.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total value of $781,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $9.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,114.89. 197,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,108. The stock has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,951.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,720.53. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

