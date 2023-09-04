iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 248,332 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $61,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,852. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.47.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

