Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $339.63 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,639,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246,422 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for about 3.7% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.89% of PACCAR worth $339,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,321,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,291. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $54.64 and a one year high of $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 15.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

